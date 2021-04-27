How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

Here is how the global news media is reporting India's COVID19 response amid the deadly second wave.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>How the World Sees India and It's COVID Crisis</p></div>
i
How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab)

In an address to the nation on April 6, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country had set an example before the world in tackling the pandemic. He praised the citizens' efforts in following the lockdown protocols and helping the country recover from the pandemic

Now, a year later, India has plunged into a severe and deadly second wave, one that has caught the attention of the global media. From The New York Times to the BBC, every major news outlet has shed light on the nation's worsening COVID crisis.

Also Read

‘PM Suffers From Overconfidence’: Global Media on India’s 2nd Wave

‘PM Suffers From Overconfidence’: Global Media on India’s 2nd Wave

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!