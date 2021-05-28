The Friends Were Paid HOW MUCH for the Reunion?!
We just found out how much the six cast members earned from the Friends Reunion and we are SHOCKED.
As we all know, Friends: The Reunion premiered on Zee 5 yesterday with a bang. Fans all over India watched the reunion episode along with the rest of the world.
This reunion came 17 years after the show was last shot, and naturally, the hype around it was insurmountable. So, it was only a matter of time before I started wondering how much it all cost.
After all, living up to a hype like this CANNOT be cheap. What we found out has shocked us to the point of no return. Each of the six cast members have bagged close to $2.5-$3 million EACH for this 1 hour 40-minute episode, Variety reports. That comes down to Rs 18.2-21.7 crores!
The actual reunion cost about $20 million, and the six lead characters took most of it.
Could you BE any more shocked? Turns out, yes.
This isn't even the most shocking part. USA Today reports that each of the cast members makes a whopping $20 million each year just out of royalties!
I literally had to double check the conversions before I wrote this. I mean, even if i work 10 times more than they did on the reunion, I wouldn't be able to make a fraction of what they did IN MY WHOLE LIFE.
I think the part that stings me the most is that they did all of this while chilling on a couch with their friends, playing games, and talking to James Corden while watching fashion shows. And most of us will end up slogging a lot more for a lot less. Corporate life sucks, y'all.
When Courteney Cox was talking to Ellen DeGeneres about the reunion and said, "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional," we now know exactly what she was talking about this whole time.
In fact, I think the reunion wouldn't have been shelved so many times if you just told the cast members how much exactly they would be taking home. Fans could have just gotten what they wanted without all this fuss, huh.
But anyway, after watching the reunion and tearing up multiple times during it, I can also see why they were paid so much. And I just spent Rs 500 on a Zee 5 subscription to watch them, wow! Life is so unfair, smh.
