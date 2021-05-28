The Friends Were Paid HOW MUCH for the Reunion?!

After all, living up to a hype like this CANNOT be cheap. What we found out has shocked us to the point of no return. Each of the six cast members have bagged close to $2.5-$3 million EACH for this 1 hour 40-minute episode, Variety reports. That comes down to Rs 18.2-21.7 crores!

The actual reunion cost about $20 million, and the six lead characters took most of it.

Could you BE any more shocked? Turns out, yes.

This isn't even the most shocking part. USA Today reports that each of the cast members makes a whopping $20 million each year just out of royalties!