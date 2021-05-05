How Countries Across the World Have Helped India's COVID Crisis
The global community has come together in more than one way to help mitigate India's COVID crisis.
As the world is finally grasping the depth of India's COVID19 crisis, several leading and neighbouring countries have pledged to step up and help India come out of this horrific crisis. The citizens within the country, along with various NGOs have already worked tirelessly to help at a micro level, but it is no secret that India still needs all the help it can get, and some more.
Owing to this, a lot of countries like USA, Germany, have sent in help in the form of medicines, supplies and other resources to help mitigate the crisis. Here is a list of all the countries and what they are doing to help India:
1. USA
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funded six air shipments so far that are scheduled to arrive in India. These shipments include oxygen cylinders, N95 masks, Remdesivir, testing equipment, and medicines along with other health equipment.
Talking about specifics, the oxygen cylinders that have been sent so far have come down to about 1500. These cylinders are refillable and can be used again to store oxygen from local supply centers. The USAID has also sent 550 oxygen concentrators so far that can derive oxygen from ambient air.
They have also redirected their supply of raw material for the Astra-Zeneca vaccine to India, that will help the country make 20 million additional doses of the vaccine.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also added that a group of experts from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are also headed to India to work closely with our public health officials in an attempt to mitigate the crisis.
The total value of the aid that the US will be sending to India is estimated to be around $100 million.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Germany
Germany exported 23 mobile oxygen generation plants to the Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS). Four cryogenic oxygen containers have also been airlifted from Frankfurt to an airbase near Delhi.
(Source: Mint and The Tribune)
3. UK
UK sent three oxygen generation units to India last week. Each of these units have the capacity to produce 500 liters of oxygen per minute. "We stand with our Indian friends in their fight against Covid-19," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
They also sent 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators to India. PM Boris Johnson announced that the country is planning to send an additional 1000 ventilators to the country.
(Source: NDTV)
4. UAE
18 cryogenic oxygen containers were exported from Dubai and brought to India. Along with this, one of the major contributions made by the UAE includes the 480 BiPAPs, machines used for breathing support sent by them.
The country has also sent 157 ventilators and other medical supplies.
5. France
France announced a special "solidarity mission" for India launched by President Emmanuel Macron. The first shipment included 28 tonnes of medical equipment from the country to India containing eight large oxygen plants, 28 ventilators and 200 electric syringe pumps.
"The oxygen plants will be delivered to 8 Indian hospitals, 6 in Delhi, one in Haryana and one in Telangana, based on needs as identified by the Indian authorities," said the French Embassy.
These oxygen plants can supply oxygen continuously to a 250-bed hospital, and can also produce medical oxygen from ambient air.
These supplies are estimated to have cost upwards of Rs 17 crore.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Taiwan
Taiwan has delivered 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to India.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center said in a statement, "To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is delivering critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday."
(Source: NDTV)
7. Singapore
Two aircrafts from the Singapore Air Force landed in West Bengal earlier this week with 256 oxygen cylinders. An additional 7,511 oxygen cylinders, 516 BiPAPs, along with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks were also scheduled to arrive, according to Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong.
(Source: Business Standard)
8. Russia
Russian military aircrafts delivered 22 tonnes of COVID19 assistance equipment to India. This included 20 oxygen producing units, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors, and 200,000 packets of medication.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Japan
Japan's foreign ministry pledged to send 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India.
"Japan stands with India in her greatest time of need," said Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki.
Japan has also extended an emergency loan support of 50 billion yen to India to help procure the necessary materials to fight this surge.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
10. Romania
Romania sent 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders to India. Arindam Bagchi, Minister of External Affairs thanked Romania in a tweet for extending her support to India's COVID19 crisis.
Besides these, Belgium sent 9000 vials of Remdesivir to India. Uzbekistan has supplied 100 oxygen concentrators and Remdesivir as well. Mauritius has sent 200 oxygen concentrators to India. Other countries that have offered help and assistance include Belgium, Luxembourg, and Kuwait, among others.
India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833. The death toll increased by 3,449 to 2,22,408.
