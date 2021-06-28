Kerala Woman's Journey From Selling Lemonade To Becoming a Cop
Anie Siva was abandoned by her husband and family at age 18, and has fought all odds to become a sub-inspector.
31-year-old Anie Siva recently joined the Varkala Police Station as a probationary sub-inspector. 13 years ago, she was selling lemonade and ice cream in the same area while also caring for her newborn after being abandoned on the streets by her husband.
Siva's journey has not been an easy one, which makes it all the more inspiring. The Kerala Police took to Twitter to celebrate Anie's achievement and wrote, "Kerala | Anie Siva, who was abandoned with a baby at age of 18, has become Sub-inspector at Varkala PS I achieved this goal against all odds. I would be happy to see other women getting inspiration from my life in order to stand on their own feet: Anie Siva, SI at Varkala PS," along with a picture of her.
Siva was trying to sell whatever she could-- right from lemonade to ice cream and handicraft products, but it all failed. It was then that a man suggested she appear for the sub-inspector exams, and even offered to help her financially.
"I got to know that my posting is at Varkala police station only a few days back. This is a place where I have shed many tears with my small child, with no one to support me," Ms Siva told ANI.
When Anie Siva was a first-year student at KNM Government College in Kanjiramkulam, she married against her family's will. Her husband left her after she delivered her baby, and she has been on her own since. She tried to return home, but her family wouldn't take her back. She started living in a shed at her grandmother's house with her son Shivasurya.
"I started selling curry powder and soap first. Later, I became an insurance agent. Then I used to deliver essential items to people at their homes by travelling on a motorcycle and I got the money to complete my degree in Sociology", Anie added.
It is only after all this hard work has Anie been able to achieve this, and we applaud her efforts and determination!
(With inputs from NDTV).
