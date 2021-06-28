Kerala Woman's Journey From Selling Lemonade To Becoming a Cop

Siva was trying to sell whatever she could-- right from lemonade to ice cream and handicraft products, but it all failed. It was then that a man suggested she appear for the sub-inspector exams, and even offered to help her financially.

"I got to know that my posting is at Varkala police station only a few days back. This is a place where I have shed many tears with my small child, with no one to support me," Ms Siva told ANI.