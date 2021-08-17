Will Consider It ‘Seva’ if Taliban Kill Me: Last Priest in Kabul Refuses To Flee
Pandit Rajesh Kumar has refused to leave the temple despite being offered help.
As Afghanistan and its people navigate the crisis amid the Taliban takeover, distressing visuals and news from Kabul have stunned people worldwide. More and more people are trying to seek refuge in other countries and looking for a way out from the Taliban rule.
One Hindu priest, however, has refused to flee despite being offered help. Pandit Rajesh Kumar is a priest at Rattan Nath Temple in Kabul, and has said that he will not leave this ancestral temple where his elders have served for hundreds of years. He also said, "I will not abandon it (the temple). If Taliban kills me, I (will) consider it my Seva."
He also said that a lot of Hindus and devotees have asked him to come with them, but he does not want to.
His story was shared on Twitter by a user @BhardwajSpeaks. Check it out here:
A lot of users found this heartbreaking to hear and were surprised at the priest's undeterred loyalty amid this time of chaos
A special Indian Air Force flight took off this morning from Kabul and evacuated stranded Indian citizens from the country.
