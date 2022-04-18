Hindu Passenger Offers Seat So Cab Driver Can Perform Namaz, Wins Hearts Online
Priya Singh, an entrepreneur from Mumbai shared the incident on LinkedIn.
Instances of communal harmony are refreshing to read about in the current political climate, and this incident involving an Uber cab driver and his passenger checks all the boxes of being absolutely heartwarming.
Priya Singh, an entrepreneur from Mumbai recently shared a post on LinkedIn where she spoke about her cab driver and how he was playing azaan on his phone. It is the month of Ramzan, where Muslims observe strict fast and offer prayers daily.
Singh, aware of this, asked her cab driver if he had done his iftaar (the evening meal that worshippers eat during Ramzan). He replied, "Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyuki rental duty this" (Yes, I ate it on the way since I had rental duty today).
She then asked him if he wanted to perform his daily namaz. He asked her if that would be okay, and they proceeded to park the car by the roadside. Singh offered to come and sit ahead while the driver would comfortably perform his namaz in the backseat. It was at this point that she took a selfie that shows her in the front seat and the driver in the back.
She also added, "We spoke in length about harmony and I expressed my wish to post this to fuel basics of humanity, on all social media platform! (sic.)"
The incident has made a lot of users happy because of how a Hindu passenger cooperated and helped out a Muslim driver. They have praised Priya in the comments and also thanked her. Here are some reactions here:
