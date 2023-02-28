Hilarious Clip From Pakistani Masterchef Leaves Netizens In Splits; Goes Viral
The viral clip shows a woman shocking the judges by getting restaurant-bought biryani to a cooking show audition!
In news of a recent culinary crime, a clip from a Pakistani cooking show, The Kitchen Master is making rounds on social media and leaving netizens in splits!
The clip shows a woman showing up to the audition of the show with store-bought Biryani! Inadvertently, the judges were appalled at her audacity - making for some hilarious back-and-forth between them and the participant.
If you're wondering what the woman's defence is,
Since the time of uploading (26 February), the clip has garnered over a million views and 10.1K likes. Netizens have poured in, sharing their own jokes, memes and thoughts about the hilarious segment.
One Twitter user even commented, "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BIRYANI?"
Check how other social media users have reacted here:
Topics: Viral Video Masterchef Pakistani
