Here's What Twitter Thinks About Titanic's 'Alternative' Ending
A resurfaced video with the alternative ending to the Oscar-winning movie has gone viral.
A clip with the alternative ending of the iconic 1997 film, Titanic, has resurfaced. But wait, it's not one where Jack is still alive....
It is actually about the scene where the older Rose (played by Gloria Stewart) throws the ‘heart of the ocean’’ necklace into the ocean without anyone seeing her or knowing about it.
The alternative ending is a spin on this scene. In this, Rose briefly shows it to Brock Lovett and places it in his hand before flicking it into the ocean with a smile. She says, ‘You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count.’
Watch the alternate ending here:
With over 1.3 million views, Twitter users have been debating about what they feel about this ending and how it would have impacted its Oscar win. Some even thought of ways in which this could have led to a sequel.
Check out some reactions here:
Titanic, directed by James Cameron, is considered to be one of the greatest love stories. It is set in the backdrop of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, and won in 11 categories.
