Here's What Twitter Thinks About Titanic's 'Alternative' Ending

A clip with the alternative ending of the iconic 1997 film, Titanic, has resurfaced. But wait, it's not one where Jack is still alive....

It is actually about the scene where the older Rose (played by Gloria Stewart) throws the ‘heart of the ocean’’ necklace into the ocean without anyone seeing her or knowing about it.

The alternative ending is a spin on this scene. In this, Rose briefly shows it to Brock Lovett and places it in his hand before flicking it into the ocean with a smile. She says, ‘You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count.’

Watch the alternate ending here: