Here’s What Viewers Would Like to See Differently in Heeramandi 2

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar created quite a splash on Netflix after its release on 1 May 2024. And with good reason. The opulent set design, dramatic storyline and gorgeous costumes made for a visual spectacle. Yet, the show fell short on many fronts. Audiences and critics alike criticised the inconsistencies in the plot, the dialogues and the historical inaccuracies of the show.
Despite the widespread criticism, the show has managed to garner a steady audience base. So much so, that it has been renewed for a second season. The Quint asked some of the fans about what they would like to see differently portrayed in the show with the next season being announced.
Abhigyan, one of the viewers interviewed, argued that although the show had its merits, it ultimately failed to make an impact.
Sambit, on the other hand, expressed his preference for a more realistic approach to the subject.
One of the viewers of the show pointed out that it adhered to conventional beauty standards, arguing that it did not realistically portray the tawaifs.
Here are some other perspectives on how the second season should be approached when it's being made:
