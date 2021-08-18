Here’s How You Can Send A Message To Our Soldiers!

Just like ‘Shershaah’ Capt. Vikram Batra during the Kargil War, many of our soldiers are posted on our borders, guarding them and keeping us safe, day in and day out, despite facing harsh living conditions. They too have families and loved ones back home, who are eager to see them.



Living away from your loved ones can never be easy, so anytime these bravehearts get any message or letter from home, it brightens up their day. The video above talks about the original letters written by family members to Captain Vijayant Thapar, Major CB Dwivedi, Captain Vikram Batra, Major Akshay Girish, and Naik Deepchand, which are testament to the bond which families and faujis were able to cement, despite being miles away.



If you have any message you’d like to share with our soldiers, or if you simply want to say ‘thank you’, you can -



Step 1: Record a video/audio message or write one in text

Step 2: Use the hashtag #LegendOfShershaah and tag @quintneon

Step 3: Post them on your social media channels (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram)



Please post your message on or before 5th September, 2021.



For more stories on Capt. Vikram Batra and other Kargil war heroes, follow The Quint's month-long independence special campaign, 'Legend of Shershaah' in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.