Here's How SRK-Kareena's 'Asoka' Birthed a Viral Makeup Trend on the Internet

If you're a social media user, you must have come across a reel wherein content creators style themselves in Indian bridal makeup and outfits, lip-syncing to the song 'San Sanana' from Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2001 film Asoka.

Within a few days' time, the '#asokamakeup' trend has spread from Russia to the US, amassing over millions of views and likes on Instagram and TikTok.

How did the trend go viral? And what is it about? Here's all you need to know: