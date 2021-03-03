Here’s How the Amazon Logo Change Left Twitter in Splits
Amazon had revamped its logo in January 2021.
Following Myntra’s footsteps, the e-commerce company Amazon has altered the company logo. Though this time it was because people were comparing the logo to Adolf Hitler’s moustache.
The older shopping cart logo was changed by the company in January. They made it into a cardboard box with a blue strip, symbolising the box to be packaged by Amazon.
Many people took to social media to compare the logo to Adolf Hitler’s moustache, leading to it being changed immediately. The strip was redesigned to look like a folded piece of tape.
This decision by Amazon led to netizens making fun of the company for buying into the claim regarding the logo’s similarity with Hitler’s moustache.
Some even started comparing the tape to the Anime character called Aang, from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Apparently, the blue tape is similar to the blue arrow mark that the avatar has in the series.
Take a look at some of the other reactions:
Recently, a complaint was lodged against the fashion website Myntra which led to the company changing its logo.
