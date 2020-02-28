Here’s What Twitter Thinks About Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’
Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati released today and Twitter cannot stop raving about how the film deals with one slap, and how it affects a woman. While #BoycottThappad is also doing the rounds, a majority of viewers are blown away by the acting prowess of everyone, Anubhav Sinha’s writing and the sensitivity of the film.
Some people out there actually ended up catching the right chord. *Applause*
While some people are sharing #boycottthappad tweets, some advise to not to miss the movie.
Looks like Pavail Gulati is in the running for some major awards!
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is the story of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party. This proves to be an uphill task as family members, members of the judicial system and others try to convince her that she’s being too hasty and reactionary to “just one slap”. The film, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra.