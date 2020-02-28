Here’s What Twitter Thinks About Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is the story of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party. This proves to be an uphill task as family members, members of the judicial system and others try to convince her that she’s being too hasty and reactionary to “just one slap”. The film, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra.