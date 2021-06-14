Here Are Our Favourite Donald Trump Memes Since He Left Office

Donald J Trump, former President of the United States that recently lost the chance for a second term to democrat Joe Biden turns 75 today. A lot might have happened in Trump's life after he lost the election, but unfortunately, most people don't know about it.

Ever since Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter, most of the public do not know what he is up to. He tried to maintain a blog, "From the Desk of Donald J Trump," but had to take it down due within a month due to low readership.

Trump might have been one of the most controversial Presidents the United States has ever seen, with the most polarised public opinion surrounding him at all times. His supporters love him beyond measure, and his haters dislike everything he does with a strong passion.