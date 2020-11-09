Hemp Bombs To Coriander Tikli, These Crackers Are Made of Seeds

Traditionally, Diwali has been all about the loud kaboom of firecrackers. Rockets whizzing up into the air and colourful crackers exploding into the night sky that is already filled with smoke. However, in the recent past, firecrackers have become a cause of concern, with some states imposing a strict ban on the activity. Gram Art Project, a little collective of farmers, social workers, women and painters, has found a beautiful alternative to keep the nostalgia of Diwali alive without harming the environment.