Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

These incidents are still taking place in 2021.

Published
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Even in 2021, India is no place for women.</p></div>
Right from 3-month-old new born girls to middle-aged and elderly women, almost every woman in India has faced some sort of sexual abuse or trauma. Negligence from the governing systems and the society's regressive approach towards women's issues contribute to these factors even more, leading to some awfully heinous crimes taking place in the country every other day. Here are some headlines from the past week alone that show how, even in 2021, India is no place for women.

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

Headlines From Last Week Alone That Show India Is No Place for Women

(Image: The Quint)

