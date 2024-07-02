'He is a Legend Now': Journalist-Neighbour's Emotional Note on Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was a star player in India's seven-run victory over South Africa in Barbados on 29 June. Deepal, despite claiming to have "zero cricket knowledge," penned a heartfelt tribute to her "hero."

She wrote, "This (long) post is about my hero. One day in December 1993, when my salary was less than Rs 800 a month, my best friend and next door neighbour compelled to take me a leave. She was expecting. I must have been 22-23 years old also and i spent most of my day at a hospital in Paldi area that December in Ahmedabad.

She also went on to add about how she was present when Bumrah was born, "My friend Daljit's husband Jasbir had stepped out a few minutes when when the nurse shouted our name and later put a baby in my shaky hands. That was my first time touching a new born baby. All I remember was the baby was lanky. He was trying to smile but he really didn't."

"This is a Bolywood film. Gujarat Chief minister Chimanlal Patel passed away. in next two months,I became a political reporter, got a small raise. Bought some ice cream that we shared. We as next door neighbors shared everything. I didn't own a phone, fridge or even a bed! We shared a wall and her house was my Haven," she went on to add in the Instagram post.

She also added that after her friend's husband passed away, life took a harsh turn. Adding that during those times, she had gifted him a windcheater and taken care of Jasprit and his sister.

Take a look: