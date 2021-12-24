ADVERTISEMENT

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter today to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket.</p></div>
i

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket today.

The 41-year-old wrote, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also shared a video announcement of the same. Check it out here:

Within minutes of the announcement being made public, fans started reacting on Twitter with best wishes and memories of the cricketer. Many spoke of the childhood memories they had that were attached to the record-breaking matches Singh was a part of, and others thanked him for his contribution to Indina cricket. Check out some reactions here:

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Interactive: Ranveer, Harrdy & Others’ Transformations Into 1983 World Cup Team

Interactive: Ranveer, Harrdy & Others’ Transformations Into 1983 World Cup Team
‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The announcement brings an end to 23 years of Harbhajan's cricket career, spanning various formats and record-breaking matches from 1998.

Also Read

All Good Things Come to an End: Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

All Good Things Come to an End: Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT