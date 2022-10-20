UK Police Will Now Use Desi Auto Rickshaws For Patrol; Twitter Reacts

Himesh Reshammiya's Aap ka Suroor might have given the desi auto rickshaws their first debut outside India, but now they are ready to hit the roads in real life by being a part of Gwent county's police force in the United Kingdom.

Wales' Gwent county police has announced that the tuk-tuks will join their fleet and four Mahindra Electric-made tuk tuks have been acquired for the same.