UK Police Will Now Use Desi Auto Rickshaws For Patrol; Twitter Reacts
Gwent county in Wales have acquired four Mahindra Electric-made Tuk Tuks for police patrolling,
Himesh Reshammiya's Aap ka Suroor might have given the desi auto rickshaws their first debut outside India, but now they are ready to hit the roads in real life by being a part of Gwent county's police force in the United Kingdom.
Wales' Gwent county police has announced that the tuk-tuks will join their fleet and four Mahindra Electric-made tuk tuks have been acquired for the same.
According to Gwent Police, these three wheelers, popularly known as tuk-tuks, will be used in Newport and Abergavenny, in Monmouthshire for patrolling by the police and serve as 'safe-spaces' where people can register their complaints. Additionally, these tuk-tuks will offer crime prevention advices.
As soon as the announcement was made online, the news went viral and desi Twitteratis couldn't help but react. While some users weren't impressed by the move, others defended the police's actions. Here are a few reactions:
Wales Electric Auto Rickshaw Tuk Tuks
