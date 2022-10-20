ADVERTISEMENT

UK Police Will Now Use Desi Auto Rickshaws For Patrol; Twitter Reacts

Gwent county in Wales have acquired four Mahindra Electric-made Tuk Tuks for police patrolling,

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
UK Police Will Now Use Desi Auto Rickshaws For Patrol; Twitter Reacts
i

Himesh Reshammiya's Aap ka Suroor might have given the desi auto rickshaws their first debut outside India, but now they are ready to hit the roads in real life by being a part of Gwent county's police force in the United Kingdom.

Wales' Gwent county police has announced that the tuk-tuks will join their fleet and four Mahindra Electric-made tuk tuks have been acquired for the same.

According to Gwent Police, these three wheelers, popularly known as tuk-tuks, will be used in Newport and Abergavenny, in Monmouthshire for patrolling by the police and serve as 'safe-spaces' where people can register their complaints. Additionally, these tuk-tuks will offer crime prevention advices.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the announcement was made online, the news went viral and desi Twitteratis couldn't help but react. While some users weren't impressed by the move, others defended the police's actions. Here are a few reactions:

Also Read

Karan Kundra Called Out for Romancing 12-Year-Old Actor in Instagram Reel

Karan Kundra Called Out for Romancing 12-Year-Old Actor in Instagram Reel

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Wales   Electric Auto Rickshaw   Tuk Tuks 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×