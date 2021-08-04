Watch: Guwahati Woman Catches Man Who Groped Her, Pushes His Bike in the Drain

Bhavna shared a video on Facebook where she is seen reprimanding the man, asking him to show his face, his identification, and describing what he did to her to the other pedestrians.

According to her Facebook post, Bhavna was walking on a street at Rukmini Nagar in Down Town, behind a busy street of Guwahati at 4:30 pm. The man, identified as Madhusana Rajkumar, who was travelling on his scooter passed by her and tried to ask her for directions.

However, this was only a ruse since he wanted to harass her. When Bhavna said she couldn't hear him, he came closer to her. Bhavna responded saying she was not aware of the location. As soon as she said this, he immediately groped her in the middle of the road.

Bhavna writes about how she felt during the moment, and how she managed to think quickly on her feet and catch him before he escaped by pushing his scooter into a nearby drain.

"For a second I lost sense of what had just happened.But seeing him try to elope, I spared no second thought and dragged him with the highest strength my body could exhibit in such an uncanny situation. While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tyre and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain," she explains.