The lockdown might have been lifted but that doesn't mean that people's lives everywhere have gone back to normal. For many who were employed in the unorganised sector, making ends meet even after 'Unlock' has been tough as they don't have a source of income. Identifying this problem, filmmaker Guneet Monga has collaborated with Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan (GBGBA) and Helping Hands Charitable Trust to help raise funds for a community kitchen in Juhu Galli.The kitchen is run by volunteers from the basti itself and is helping feed the needy living in the area.It was through a friend that Monga came across the plight of these basti dwellers and after some follow-up visits, she realised just how bad the situation was. "We went to people's houses and what really stood out for me was that these are not people who beg on the streets. These are people who take a lot of pride in their work but now feel dependent and helpless in the crisis," she told The Quint.Immediately after, Monga got in touch with the Versova Gurudwara and helped feed the people of the Chandivili Basti for almost a month. But that wasn't the end of the problem. Monga soon realised that the problem was more widespread.Monga then decided to adopt the community kitchen in Juhu Galli and help support the volunteers working there. She set up a crowdfunding initiative and has been using her influence and reach to encourage people to donate."In these tough times, community kitchens are the soul of the place. They are keeping everyone together."Guneet Monga, filmmakerSo far, Monga has managed to raise over 13 lakhs over the course of 10 days. "Our goal is to raise 30 lakhs to be able to support the kitchens for July. It's even more pressing and urgent now as the monsoons are coming in full swing," she says.The community kitchen in Juhu was set up on the fourth day of lockdown. Ever since Monga's involvement, the filmmaker has been routinely checking in. Currently, the Juhu Galli kitchen is run by 8 GBGBA volunteers who start working in the afternoon so that they are able to ensure that dinner is ready in time. From sanitising to wearing masks, all precautionary measures are sincerely practised at the community kitchen at Juhu Galli."Some migrant workers are totally dependent on this kitchen as they don't even have cooking facilities in the small karkhanas they live."Guneet Monga, filmmakerIf you wish to contribute to the crowdfunding initiative and help sustain the community kitchen in Juhu, you can do so by clicking here.