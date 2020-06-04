During a first of it’s kind virtual summit, a video conference between Australian PM Scott Morrison and PM Narendra Modi revealed, the Australian PM’s love for indian cuisine. He was quoted saying-“I wish I was there for the famous Modi hug and the samosas. We had a bit of fun at the weekend after making the samosas. Next time, it will be the Gujarati Khichdhi, which I know is a favourite of yours and you have mentioned to me before. So i’ll try that in the kitchen next time before we meet in person”.The Australian PM tried making samosas at home and even share a picture on his official twitter handle calling them “ScoMosas”. His tweet read: “Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him”PM Modi was delighted to see, Morisson give samosas a try. He tweeted “Connected by the Indian ocean, united by the Indian Samosa”.Replying to him during the video call, PM modi was happy to hear that the Australian PM was looking forward to eat Khichdhi.“Gujaratis will be very happy to hear that. Khichdhi is eaten across the country, people may give the staple food different names in different parts”Twitter responded to this conversation too-While the Australian PM’s visit to India was cancelled twice this year, resulting to the bush fires in Australia earlier this year and with the pandemic halting regular life, the two spoke about how to improve the health sectors in their respective countries created due to the pandemic.American Desis Lend Support to #BlackLivesMatter, Here’s How We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.