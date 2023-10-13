ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gujarat Man Rides Futuristic Monocycle; Netizens Call It ‘Time Travel’

A man is seen riding a monocycle in a resurfaced video, resembling the Gyrocycle from the 'Men in Black' franchise.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
An intriguing old video has resurfaced on the internet featuring a man from Surat, Gujarat, riding a distinctive monocycle. In this undated video, the man can be seen confidently navigating the streets on a monocycle constructed around a massive tire that envelops the rider.

The video was originally shared on July 31 by the Instagram handle iamsuratcity. Since then, it has garnered an impressive 8.3 million views and 368K likes on the social media platform.

For many on social media, this peculiar monocycle instantly brought to mind the Gyrocycle, a distinctive vehicle famously featured in the Men in Black film franchise.

Watching the video unfold, one user humorously commented, "Chacha took Men in Black seriously."

Take a look at other comments here:

Topics:  Viral Video   Surat 

