Gujarat Man Rides Futuristic Monocycle; Netizens Call It ‘Time Travel’

An intriguing old video has resurfaced on the internet featuring a man from Surat, Gujarat, riding a distinctive monocycle. In this undated video, the man can be seen confidently navigating the streets on a monocycle constructed around a massive tire that envelops the rider.
The video was originally shared on July 31 by the Instagram handle iamsuratcity. Since then, it has garnered an impressive 8.3 million views and 368K likes on the social media platform.
For many on social media, this peculiar monocycle instantly brought to mind the Gyrocycle, a distinctive vehicle famously featured in the Men in Black film franchise.
Watching the video unfold, one user humorously commented, "Chacha took Men in Black seriously."
Take a look at other comments here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)