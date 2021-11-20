Gujarat Man Eats One Meal a Day, Loses 10 Kgs in Three Months to Commit Burglary

We might have come across the most bizarre ways to lose weight and even bizarre motivations to do so, but nothing beats this man from Gujarat who lost weight so he could commit a burglary.

Moti Singh Chauhan, a 36-year-old from Ahmedabad worked at the house of Mohit Maradia and since he was at the house frequently, he knew where all the valuables were kept. He decided to steal them but since the house was protected by electronic doors that could not be broken into, he tried to do something unconventional. He decided to slide in through the ventilator, and for this, he had to lose weight.

For three months, Chauhan only ate one meal a day and skipped his dinner in order to lose 10 kgs to fit through the ventilator. After doing so, he stole about Rs 37 lakh from the house.