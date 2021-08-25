Gujarat Man Uses Adhesive Instead of Condom for Intercourse, Dies
Salman was found near some shrubs by a friend, and was rushed to the hospital before he passed away.
In a bizarre incident from Gujarat, a man lost his life after trying to replace a condom with an adhesive for intercourse. Salman Mirza, a resident of Fatehwadi, Ahmedabad, checked into a hotel with his fiancé, and after realising that they didn't have any contraceptives, he decided to make use of an epoxy adhesive for protection.
He was found unconscious in some shrubs near the hotel, where his friend Firoz Shaikh found him. He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition had already gone out of hands. He passed away soon after.
“The viscera samples of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination. We are waiting for the report to arrive,” Premsukh Delu, DCP, told TOI.
Salman and his girlfriend were allegedly under the influence of drugs when they decided to take this step. "They used to abuse a drug that involved a whitener and the adhesive, which is inhaled to get a kick. They used the adhesive to avoid pregnancy. Unfortunately, the adhesive damaged Salman’s organs, and he died due to multiple organ failure," said the DCP. "We investigated the CCTV footage of the hotel and saw Salman entering the premise with his ex-fiancé."
Salman was the only person earning in the family, and is survived by his elderly parents and two sisters.
