Gujarat Girl Sets Record for Longest Hair, Cuts It After 12 Years

Nilanshi Patel from Modasa, Gujarat recently set the Guinness World Record for the longest hair ever on a teenager. Her hair measured 200 centimeters in July last year, just before her 18th birthday. She has previously earned 3 such records for the length of her hair.

Just recently, she decided to cut her hair which will then be put on display at a museum in the United States. Check out the video of her haircut here: