Gujarat Girl Sets Record for Longest Hair, Cuts It After 12 Years
Guinness World Record Holder Nilanshi Patel from Gujarat cut her 200-cm long recently.
Nilanshi Patel from Modasa, Gujarat recently set the Guinness World Record for the longest hair ever on a teenager. Her hair measured 200 centimeters in July last year, just before her 18th birthday. She has previously earned 3 such records for the length of her hair.
Just recently, she decided to cut her hair which will then be put on display at a museum in the United States. Check out the video of her haircut here:
She last cut her hair at the age of 6 at a salon where she had a very bad haircut experience. In the video, Nilanshi also talks about how she had three options: she could either auction her hair, donate it to cancer patients, or send it to the museum in the USA. She chose the last option and mentioned that her mother, Kaminiben Patel would be donating her hair to cancer patients.
She is popularly knows as "Rapunzel", based on the Disney character who is also famous for her long her. After her haircut, Nilanshi was heard saying, "I am still Rapunzel".
