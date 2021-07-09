Gujarat Farmers Arrested for Selling Alcohol After Own Buffaloes Get Drunk

When asked how the incident came to light, police official Dilipsinh Baldev said that the cows started to "act strangely and their mouths started frothing."

That is when a vet was called who first inspected the water the buffaloes were drinking. They found that the water had a strange smell and was coloured. It was then that they uncovered the incident: the farmers had hidden some bottles of moonshine (illicit alcohol) in the trough from which the buffaloes were drinking. Some bottles might have broken and contaminated the water.