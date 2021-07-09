Gujarat Farmers Arrested for Selling Alcohol After Own Buffaloes Get Drunk
The vet said that the water from which the buffaloes were drinking was coloured and had a strange smell.
Gujarat is a dry state, and so selling, making, buying, or even transporting alcohol is illegal state-wide. However, three farmers in the state recently landed in trouble after the alcohol they were transporting got their own buffaloes drunk, which led to them getting caught.
When asked how the incident came to light, police official Dilipsinh Baldev said that the cows started to "act strangely and their mouths started frothing."
That is when a vet was called who first inspected the water the buffaloes were drinking. They found that the water had a strange smell and was coloured. It was then that they uncovered the incident: the farmers had hidden some bottles of moonshine (illicit alcohol) in the trough from which the buffaloes were drinking. Some bottles might have broken and contaminated the water.
Upon investigation, the police recovered about 100 bottles of this alcohol from the place, costing about Rs 32,000. The three farmers were then arrested.
While storing or selling alcohol might have been legal in other states, it is a seriously punishable offence in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
(With inputs from NDTV).
