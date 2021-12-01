Food First: Guests Continue Eating Even as Fire Breaks Out at Wedding Venue
Don't call yourself a true foodie unless you can do this.
We all know how food at a wedding is perhaps the most important part for most people, but this one guest took it a bit too far. In a video from a wedding in Bhiwandi, it is seen how a guest is enjoying his food while a fire breaks out in the background.
The man turns around, looks at the fire, and continues to eat his food as if nothing has changed. This is level of dedication one requires to be a true foodie. Check out the viral video here:
Users on social media could not believe how the video was so hilarious, relatable, and bizarre at the same time. Here are some reactions:
