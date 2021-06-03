Gucci Is Selling a 2.5 Lakh Kurta & Desi Twitter Cannot Keep Calm
Gucci ain't got nothin' on Sarojini.
Luxury brands have often come under the radar for their exorbitantly priced products; be it simple clothing for thousands of dollars or a small bag that has absolutely no utility but will still be priced at an unbelievably high rate.
Desi Twitter has found another product like this, a kurta, that Gucci is selling for $3,500 (approximately Rs 2.5. lakh). They call this kurta a 'kaftan' and describe it as "Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric."
But clearly, no description in the world is going to convince desis of its worth. Most claimed they could get a better product for less than Rs 500, while others criticised the poor styling of the kurta with sneakers and a green bottom.
Check out their reactions here:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.