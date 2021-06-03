Gucci Is Selling a 2.5 Lakh Kurta & Desi Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

Gucci ain't got nothin' on Sarojini.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gucci's $3,500 kaftan</p></div>
Luxury brands have often come under the radar for their exorbitantly priced products; be it simple clothing for thousands of dollars or a small bag that has absolutely no utility but will still be priced at an unbelievably high rate.

Desi Twitter has found another product like this, a kurta, that Gucci is selling for $3,500 (approximately Rs 2.5. lakh). They call this kurta a 'kaftan' and describe it as "Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gucci's $3,500 kaftan.</p></div>

Gucci's $3,500 kaftan.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

But clearly, no description in the world is going to convince desis of its worth. Most claimed they could get a better product for less than Rs 500, while others criticised the poor styling of the kurta with sneakers and a green bottom.

Check out their reactions here:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

