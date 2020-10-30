No Words: Netizens On Gucci's 'Distressed Tights' Worth INR 14K
Ripped jeans have been in vogue for a while, but the newest 'distressed' clothing item are stockings!
Remember when ripped clothes of any kind were not...cool? When we would get yelled at for accidentally tearing clothes, especially if it was something as delicate as stockings?
Ripped jeans have been in vogue for a while, but the newest 'distressed' clothing item are stockings! What's even more unbelievable is that it's being sold for $190, or Rs 14,170.
Instagram account Diet Prada, a self-proclaimed watchdog of the international fashion industry, took to social media to share the 'Black Distressed Tights' being sold by Gucci.
The caption read, "To whoever paid $190 for these @gucci pre-ripped tights... r u ok? #RippedInItaly"
Social media users joined the bandwagon by making fun of the product and also sharing personal stories.
This isn't the first time Gucci is pulling off something like this. In September, the Italian fashion label just unveiled its Fall/Winter collection that includes a pair of distressed denim with a greenish tinge on it - giving it that earthy, grassy feel. The product was priced at US $1,200, which is roughly 88,000 INR and elicited similar reactions.
