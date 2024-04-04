‘Chips Cheaper Than Flowers’: Internet On Groom’s Car Having Chips as Decoration

An Instagram user named Satpal Yadav recently shared a video that has grabbed attention online. The video features a groom making a unique entry at his wedding. He arrives in a car adorned with decorations, and what catches everyone's eye is that the car is filled to the brim with packets of potato chips. As the car passes through, people make way for it, creating quite a spectacle. The exact location of the wedding remains unknown.
The video has garnered over 17,30,000 views since it was shared on the platform. Take a look at the video:
The internet had hilarious reactions to the video. Many reaction with comments and emojis for his unique arrival.
One commenter suggested that chips were cheaper than flowers.
Here are some other reations:
