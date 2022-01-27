Main Tera (Super)Hero: Kerala Groom Shows up as Minnal Murali for Wedding

Amal Raveendran, a groom from Kerala, was recently seen dressing up as the superhero for his wedding. Pictures of him exchanging garlands with his wife in superhero costume have gone viral online.

The 29-year-old groom said, “Our relatives were excited to see me in the costume after the shoot. My cousins had planned to wear superhero costumes on the wedding day. However, due to Covid and related restrictions, they could not attend the wedding. Many people were curious about the wedding after watching ‘save the date’ video,” in a statement to The Indian Express.