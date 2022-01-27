Main Tera (Super)Hero: Kerala Groom Shows up as Minnal Murali for Wedding
Now that's a real superhero fan!
Malayalam film Minnal Murali is among the most popular superhero movies on Netflix right now. Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, it has received a lot of appreciation online and has been loved by audiences. However, the craze doesn't just end here.
Amal Raveendran, a groom from Kerala, was recently seen dressing up as the superhero for his wedding. Pictures of him exchanging garlands with his wife in superhero costume have gone viral online.
The 29-year-old groom said, “Our relatives were excited to see me in the costume after the shoot. My cousins had planned to wear superhero costumes on the wedding day. However, due to Covid and related restrictions, they could not attend the wedding. Many people were curious about the wedding after watching ‘save the date’ video,” in a statement to The Indian Express.
Watch the video here:
Anju, the bride, and Amal had previously shot their save the date video in a similar manner where Amal had dressed up as the superhero. That video too, went viral online, after which they decided to tie the knot in a similar manner.
(With inputs from The Indian Express).
