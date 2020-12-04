Groom Rides Tractor To Wedding To Show Support For Farmers
Sumit Dhull chose this tractor over his decorated Mercedes.
Following the Dilli Chalo protests that have garnered the support of people from all over the country, one youth in Haryana decided to show his support in a rather unique manner. Sumit Dhull, who recently got married, decided to ride through his wedding procession on a tractor. Initially, Dhull was going to travel in a Mercedes to the venue, but he insisted on going for the tractor in a last-minute change.
According to a statement given to ANI, Dhull said, “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support.”
Reportedly, Dhull and his wife will also attend the protests soon to show their support to the farmers.
The Dilli Chalo protests have been going on for days now and it is expected to go on for even longer since the farmers’ demands are not being met. Discussions between them and the government are inconclusive and they are yet to reach an agreement.
