Groom Rides Tractor To Wedding To Show Support For Farmers

Following the Dilli Chalo protests that have garnered the support of people from all over the country, one youth in Haryana decided to show his support in a rather unique manner. Sumit Dhull, who recently got married, decided to ride through his wedding procession on a tractor. Initially, Dhull was going to travel in a Mercedes to the venue, but he insisted on going for the tractor in a last-minute change.

According to a statement given to ANI, Dhull said, “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support.”