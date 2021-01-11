Greatest Insult: Vogue Gets Flak For Kamala Harris Cover
The upcoming February issue of Vogue US will feature current US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
On 10 January, Vogue US released two images from their upcoming February issue which will feature Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In one of the photos, Harris is dressed in a blue blazer against an ochre background. In the other, she is sporting a black blazer and black Converse shoes against a pink curtain.
However, these images have sparked a controversy online.
While sharing the photos, Vogue tweeted, "Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis."
Take a look:
Many social media users criticized the Vogue cover for its bad lighting and terrible aesthetic.
Some users also blamed the publication for not putting in enough effort.
