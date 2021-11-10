'RIP Science': Govt Sprays Water in Yamuna to Curb Toxic Foam, Twitter Reacts
We wish we were lying about this one.
We all know science is very important, and goes hand in hand with logic. But looks like some authorities out there missed this basic class when they decided to get rid of toxic foam in the Yamuna river by spraying water on it.
Ashok Kumar, a Delhi Jal Board employee was seen spraying water on the Yamuna river in order to dissipate the toxic foam that has accumulated in the river. You might think that officials might have a more concrete solution for this, but why bother when you can just sprinkle some water in the river and hope that the toxic foam goes away on its own?
Check out the video here:
Naturally, Twitter was both confused and shocked when the video first surfaced. But once users overcame this shock, all they were left with were snarky comebacks to this decision. No emotions were spared and its is safe to say that Twitter was brutal while making fun of this rather questionable strategy.
Check out some reactions here:
