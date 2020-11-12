Google Pays Tribute to Amjad Khan’s Gabbar With ‘Kitne Aadmi The?’

On Amjad Khan's birth anniversary, celebrated on 12 November, Google paid a special tribute to him. If you go www.google.com and search for Gabbar's iconic dialogue in Devnagri script, you'd be surprised by the accuracy of the answer!

It was a Twitter user who pointed it out. They tweeted, "Today is Amjad Khan's birthday. If you search for 'कितने आदमी थे' on Google, you'll get the answer." They also shared a screenshot of the result which was "2" on Google calculator.

Take a look: