Google Doodle Says Thank You to Coronavirus Healthcare Workers

This is a part of Google’s elaborate ‘Thank You’ series. In an official statement, Google wrote, “This week, we're beginning a series of doodles to recognise the many people responding to COVID-19- from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available.”

On 6 April, Sunar Pichai had also taken to social media to announce that, “Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you.”