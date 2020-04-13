Google Doodle Says Thank You to Coronavirus Healthcare Workers
The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the world to display unprecedented amounts of resilience. This is especially the case when it comes to healthcare workers who are quite literally fighting the virus from the front lines. The world is certainly grateful to them for just how courageously they’re putting their lives at risk. On 13 April, Google decided to echo this sentiment through its Google doodle of the day.
This is a part of Google’s elaborate ‘Thank You’ series. In an official statement, Google wrote, “This week, we're beginning a series of doodles to recognise the many people responding to COVID-19- from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available.”
On 6 April, Sunar Pichai had also taken to social media to announce that, “Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you.”
Google’s statement further read, “Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honor other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)