Google Celebrates Kaifi Azmi’s 101st Birth Anniversary With Doodle

Google is celebrating renowned poet Kaifi Azmi’s 101st birth anniversary, with a doodle. The doodle depicts the Urdu poet reciting something.

Born as Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi in 1919 in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Kaifi Azmi was a well-known songwriter and activist. He wrote many love poems, Bollywood songs, ghazals, and screenplays. He wrote his first ghazal, Itna To Zindagi Mein Kisi Ki Khalal Pade, at the age of eleven.

‘Tum itna jo muskura rhe ho, kya gham hai jisko chupa rhe ho’ is one of the many profound verses written by Kaifi Azmi for a ghazal sung by Jagjit Singh.

One of the most progressive writers of his time, Azmi penned ‘Aurat’, a poem that spoke for women’s equality which was also one of the causes he championed in his lifetime.

He was highly inspired by Gandhi’s Quit India Movement and was also associated with the Progressive Writers' Movement which made him embark on the path of socially conscious poetry.

He wrote several famous plays including Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Hasin Sitam, Kaifi aur Main, and Yadon Ki Rahguzar .