Google Celebrates Holiday Season 2019 with a Doodle

Ahead of Christmas, Google on Tuesday, 24 December released an adorable doodle celebrating the holiday season of the year. In its latest animated doodle, Google replaced the second 'O' alphabet in its logo with a snow globe.

Inside the globe, one can see snowfall around a Christmas tree with Santa riding on his sledge at the back.

If you move the cursor over the doodle, the text, "Happy holidays 2019" appears. Christmas falls on 25 December every year and is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ. Around many parts of the world including the United States, the period from Christmas to 31 January (New Years eve) is considered as a holiday season.