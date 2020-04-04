Goa Sikh Youth Feeds People Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown
Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, many people across the country are struggling to make ends meet. In Goa, the Goa Sikh Youth has started reaching out to those adversely affected by the lockdown and providing them with essentials. A Facebook user took to social media to write about their experience after having visited the initiative by Goa Sikh Community.
In the Facebook post, Sukhvinder Singh wrote about how the Goa Sikh Youth is providing food to people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Particularly the poor, elderly and those “stranded and struggling for meals.” He writes,
He further adds that the service is in tune with the ‘langar seva’ commonly offered by Gurudwaras across the world. The Goa Sikh Youth does not demand any monetary compensation for the community service that it provides. However, it is in “dire need of ration, provisions and groceries.”
At the end of his post, he also put up phone numbers in case people want to get in touch with the organisation for food and ration.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)