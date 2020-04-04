Goa Sikh Youth Feeds People Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown
Goa Sikh Youth community prepares food for those affected by the lockdown.
Goa Sikh Youth community prepares food for those affected by the lockdown.(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sukhvinder Singh)

Goa Sikh Youth Feeds People Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, many people across the country are struggling to make ends meet. In Goa, the Goa Sikh Youth has started reaching out to those adversely affected by the lockdown and providing them with essentials. A Facebook user took to social media to write about their experience after having visited the initiative by Goa Sikh Community.

In the Facebook post, Sukhvinder Singh wrote about how the Goa Sikh Youth is providing food to people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Particularly the poor, elderly and those “stranded and struggling for meals.” He writes,

“Visited the group of these large hearted Singhs at their kitchen that was preparing for yet another day of service to poor, elederly and ones stranded and struggling for meals.”
He further adds that the service is in tune with the ‘langar seva’ commonly offered by Gurudwaras across the world. The Goa Sikh Youth does not demand any monetary compensation for the community service that it provides. However, it is in “dire need of ration, provisions and groceries.”

At the end of his post, he also put up phone numbers in case people want to get in touch with the organisation for food and ration.

If you find any group of persons without food, and ration...Kindly contact mobile no. - 96575 36238 (Mr. Sartaj Gill) & Karan Singh 9823645350 or 8668594547. The group does not accept cash or monetary contributions but is in dire need or ration, provisions and groceries.

Also Read : COVID-19: Delhi Gurudwara Offers Langar & Quarantine Facilities 

