Video of Girl Coming Home After Chemo Session Will Make You Cry
Coronavirus and the stay-at-home rules that have come with it have surely changed how we live our lives. The lockdowns across the world have come as an intervention in our fast-paced, always on the run lifestyle where we barely took a moment to express gratitude towards what we have.
When actor, director John Krasinski tweeted asking people to share some happy news, dozens of people replied with things that were keeping them sane these days. And this video of Coco went viral.
When Coco returned home after her last chemo session and the whole neighbourhood gave her a surprise social distancing welcome home parade
Take a look at the video here.
Thousands of people responded to the tweet wishing Coco a speedy recovery. John also replied to the video saying it was “one of the greatest things” he had seen on the internet.
In Times of Distress, Be the Kind Soul People Look For
And if that video wasn’t enough, take a look at Coco’s doctors in the hospital singing her goodbye for good reason.
This sure is good news amidst all that we are hearing today.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
