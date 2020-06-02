The death of a George Floyd in the USA has created ripples across the country and world. Mass protests and civil unrest is being witnessed in the USA, meanwhile, celebrities in different parts of the world are coming out in support of the protestors, with some even speaking up against the police brutality being reported across social media and news portals. In India, the incident has given rise to a whole different debate with many drawing parallels between police brutality in both the places. Some have also compared racism to caste violence prevalent in India.The death of George Floyd might seem like a centralised incident but at this point, it’s much more than that. People across the world are speaking up against the horrifying incident.Recently, a mural of George Floyd cropped up in war-torn Syria. The photos have since gone viral on social media.According to reports, two Syrian artists painted a mural of George Floyd on the remains of a destroyed building in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. The artists are Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun. The mural reads the painful last words of Floyd, “I can’t breathe” as well as “No to racism.”Take a look:This mural is a powerful statement showing the extent of the international response to the incident.Here’s how netizens reacted to the mural:A video of George Floyd had earlier gone viral in which we could see a policeman kneeling on his neck with hands casually in his pockets, as George struggled to breathe, asking him to take his knee off his neck. After the officer got off his neck, George was unresponsive.George Floyd Death: Taylor Swift Calls out Trump, Demands Justice We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.