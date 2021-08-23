Twitter Furious as Rape Accused Gets Bail for Being a ‘Talented Student’
The Gauhati High Court granted bail to the accused for being a 'talented student' and a 'future asset'
The Gauhati High Court in a recent judgement regarding the IIT rape case granted bail to the accused because he was a 'talented student' making him a potential asset for the country.
The 21-year-old accused was arrested on 3 April after allegedly sexually harassing a female student on 28 April this year. Now, the court has granted this suspended student bail.
The reasoning behind his bail has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, and users are not happy that the accused might get away with it only because he is apparently talented.
Here is how users reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.