French Film ‘Cuties’ Comes Under Fire as #CancelNetflix Trends

Cuties is the story of an 11-year-old Senegalese Muslim girl Amy living in Paris. Amy finds herself deeply fascinated by her neighbour Angelica's dance group called 'Cuties.' Angelica's twerking stands in stark contrast to Amy's relatively disciplined and traditional upbringing and motivates Amy to protest against her family and join Cuties.

According to the makers of the film, Cuties is meant to spark conversations around the sexualisation of underage girls.