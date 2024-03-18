ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'For Single People': Man’s QR Code T-Shirt at Ed Sheeran’s Concert Goes Viral

Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Mumbai was a reverberating success. From performing with Diljit Dosanjh and singing in Hindi for the first time to leaving fans stunned while crooning his chart-busting numbers - he left his fans desperate for more.

Other than the British singer-songwriter's electrifying performance what also caught the attention of social media users was a concertgoer wearing a T-shirt with a QR code printed on the back which led to his online dating profile – sparked a flurry of reactions online.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The concertgoer put his Tinder profile's QR code to find love and netizens can't keep calm. One use wrote, "Personal branding 101 This guy printed a QR code on his T-shirt that leads to his Tinder profile"

Some other reactions included, "Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile)"

Another wrote, "Even AI will be scared of this guy's dating game."

Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.

One of the user said, "And that's how I met your dad- this is gonna be the amazing story to tell."

Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.

Here are some other reactions:

Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.
Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.
Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.
Man's QR code T-shirt at Ed Sheeran's concert sparks online frenzy as it leads to his Tinder profile.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Tinder 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×