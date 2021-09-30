‘Stop Tagging Me’: Footballer Amrinder Singh on Being Confused With Ex Punjab CM

Amid these controversies, a new, rather hilarious mix-up has taken place on Twitter that is making netizens laugh. Most people and media outlets that wanted to tag former CM Amarinder Singh ended up tagging Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in their tweets. The tags got so out of hand that the footballer actually ended up tweeting about them and wrote, "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me."