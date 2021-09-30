‘Stop Tagging Me’: Footballer Amrinder Singh on Being Confused With Ex Punjab CM
Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh put out the tweet after being confused with Amarinder Singh, former CM of Punjab.
The politics in Punjab are making headlines recently especially after former CM Amarinder Singh and former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignations came in.
Amid these controversies, a new, rather hilarious mix-up has taken place on Twitter that is making netizens laugh. Most people and media outlets that wanted to tag former CM Amarinder Singh ended up tagging Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in their tweets. The tags got so out of hand that the footballer actually ended up tweeting about them and wrote, "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me."
Amarinder Singh, the ex CM also responded to his tweet and said, "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."
The msitake happened because there's a very small difference between the spelling of the two, and the footballer's is the more common one. One thing that has come out of this confusion for sure is laughs. A lot of people reacted to Amrinder's tweet. Here are some of them:
All the difference a small spelling error can make!
