Five Inspirational Dialogues From ‘Shershaah’ That Celebrate The Fauji Life
These dialogues from 'Shershaah' will inspire another generation of bravehearts
Shershaah narrates the life and story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. The movie encapsulates Captain Batra’s unflinching courage and valour while weaving in an odd punch of humour despite the extreme dangers of war.
If there was a Ted Talk today on Captain Vikram Batra, the following dialogues from the movie will, be re-told to inspire another generation of brave hearts:
#1 Once A Fauji Always A Fauji
“If you are a Fauji, you live by chance, love by choice, and fight by profession.”
Truer words are not spoken about an armed personnel’s life. When deployed at the frontline, an armed soldier feels like he is living on borrowed time every time he misses being hit by a bullet or bombed by a grenade.
#2 When the Braveheart who feared no one spoke about his death
"Ya toh tiranga lehra ke aaunga ya toh tirange mein lipta chala aaunga. Lekin waapis zarur aaunga."
No honour or knighthood can ever truly justify the courage and brevity of our soldiers willing to stare death in its eye. But Shershaah also beautifully captures the emotional journeys and heartbreaks of those associated with the soldiers.
Friends, family and loved ones take immense pride in their sons and daughters serving the armed forces. But no matter how hard they mask their anxieties, they constantly chant silent prayers for the safety of these war heroes.
#3 When Captain Batra made a dramatic slogan his victory catchphrase
“Yeh Dil Maange More!” is a dramatic way to talk about your aspirations in life. We always want more in life. But it hits different when a soldier uses the filmy slogan as a victory catchphrase that signals mission accomplished.
#4 When a teary-eyed Captain Batra said, “Yeh war badi kutti cheez hai yaar”
Often enough, the wars on big-screen are, reduced to stoic armed men charging into minefields, engaging in fistfights and bombing bunkers to safeguard our country’s borders. Nobody wants war, much less our soldiers. But the human cost and element of war is mostly an after-thought in most movies.
Shershaah puts the spotlight straight on these war heroes when a teary-eyed Capt. Batra says through his tears, “Yeh war badi kutti cheez hai yaar” as the soldiers weep for a lost life.
#5 When Dimple put her foot down and fought for her Braveheart
They say behind every successful man, there is a woman. As much as Shershaah celebrates the story of Captain Vikram Batra, it also salutes the strength and love of his fiancé Dimple Cheema. She showed us how to be a patient and supportive partner even in the face of continuing insecurities and uncertainties. A Braveheart on her own, she fought with her family and fate when she said she would only ever marry Captain Vikram Batra.
Shershaah is streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.