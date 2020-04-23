COVID: First Lady Savita Kovind Stitches Masks for Delhi Shelters
When it comes to the global pandemic that is COVID-19, there are very few tools of defence that we have. Vaccination is still not an option and information is generally limited. Our only tools include staying indoors and stepping out responsibly, which includes mandatorily wearing a mask.
Well, First Lady Savita Kovind has recognised this need and stepped up to the situation. As the country is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, Kovind on Wednesday was seen stitching face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. In a photo shared by news agency ANI, one can see her determination and commitment towards the cause and honestly, that’s exactly the kind of leadership this country needs right now! She can be seen donning a red face mask herself.
According to ANI, these masks will be distributed across shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board
The outbreak of COVID-19 is truly a challenging time for most world leaders. In a crisis situation like this, every little gesture, every little speech, every little action makes a monumental difference.
It’s heartwarming to see just how people are coming together to help each other out and carry out their duties. Apart from doctors and healthcare professionals, there are others also trying their best.
We'll get through this!
