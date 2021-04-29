FB Receives Flak for Accidentally Blocking Posts With #ResignModi
The site later issues a clarification and said that the hashtag was blocked by accident.
Facebook received a severe amount of backlash on Twitter today from users who noticed that the site had blocked posts with #ResignModi. As soon as they called this out, Facebook issues a clarification and said that this was done by accident, and that it was not done at the request of the government. They also added that the hashtag had now been restored on the site.
However, the damage had been done as several users on Twitter had noticed this already and were raising their voice against Facebook's supposed oversight. Several felt that this was encroaching upon the freedom of speech that users should have online.
Over 12,000 posts criticizing the BJP government's handling of the COVID19 crisis in India were blocked when Facebook took down this hashtag 'accidentally' as it went against the website's "Community Standards".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.