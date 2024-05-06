Fawad & Mahira Better Suited as Tajdar, Alamzeb in 'Heeramandi'? Internet Reacts

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had once considered casting Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan as the young pair Tajdar and Alamzeb for his debut show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which was originally planned as a film.
Bhansali eventually cast his niece Sharmin Segal and Taaha Shah Badusha from Taj: Reign of Blood as Alamzeb and Tajdar in Heeramandi.
After the show's release, a user posted a recent ad picture of Mahira and Fawad with the caption, "the Tajdar and Alamzeb we deserved in Heeramandi."
However, the internet gave a mixed reaction when it came to the news of Mahira and Fawad being cast as their respective characters. Some suggested that Bibbojan would be a better fit for Mahira and others debated that they were far too old to play the roles.
But many also agreed that it would be a good casting if they were cast in the project.
One user said, "And the fact that the characters are supposed to be in their early twenties."
Here are some other reactions:
